Motorola razr+ now $300 off with extra $50 credit, Google Nest Cams from $80, more

If the $300 off holiday deals on Motorola’s latest razr+ smartphone weren’t enticing enough, now you can get an extra $50 credit thrown in to start off 2024. There’s also a New Year’s sale on Google Nest Cams, as well as a price cut on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook complete with a detachable keyboard at $279. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s razr+ now $300 off with bonus $50 credit

Amazon is now offering the Motorola razr+ folding smartphone for $699.99 shipped. This is the lowest price we have seen for the new handset, but gets even better thanks to an included $50 Amazon credit. This matches a Best Buy offer we saw a month ago through the early part of the holidays, adding a little extra value to complement the $300 discount from its usual $1,000 price tag. The bonus credit will automatically be added to your purchase. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor starts 2024 at $130

Amazon now offers the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor for $130. This is $50 off the usual $180 price tag and marking the second-best discount we’ve seen. It last sold for $10 less over the Thanksgiving Week savings event festivities, and is now down to the lowest price otherwise. Google’s Nest Cam Outdoorfeatures a weather-resistant build that can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

If the outdoor functionality isn’t a must, going with the standard Google Nest Cam Indoor for $80 might be a better call. Much like you’d gather from its name, the Nest Cam Indoor is meant to be used inside and sports the same 1080p recording functionality as the lead deal with a wired form-factor and more affordable price to match. It’s also now $20 off the usual $100 going rate, too. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Save $100 on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook

Best Buy is now offering the best price yet on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook. It drops down to$279 shipped from the usual $379 price tag in order to save you $100 on this 2-in-1 Chrome OS machine. This is one of the first discounts overall, and clocks in at an extra $40 below our previous mention from back in October of last year. We explore the whole experience below the fold as well as over in our announcement coverage, too.

Having just hit the scene last summer, the new IdeaPad Duet 3 from Lenovo delivers a 2-in-1 experience centered around an 11-inch touchscreen display. It comes powered by a Snapdragon SC7180 processor and is backed by 10 hours of battery life, a combination that should provide plenty of power for note taking this fall semester while ensuring you can go all day before needing to plug back in.

