Asus ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, brings ‘AniMe Vision’ LEDs

Asus took an opportunity at CES 2024 to launch the ROG Phone 8 series, which comprises the 8 and 8 Pro. Both phones run a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the 8 Pro brings better cameras and “AniME Vision” LED rear panel.

The ROG Phone series has always been directed at gamers. The unique decals on every phone and rear LED paneling made it stand out and further matches Asus’ ROG gaming lineup for PCs. Now, that series gets another iteration with the 8 and 8 Pro.

The ROG Phone 8 is the base model, but it doesn’t sacrifice performance in many ways. It runs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is powered by up to 24GB of RAM with 1TB of storage, similar to the ROG Phone 8 Pro. The phones will also carry an Adreno 750 GPU to keep the gaming phone sentiment alive.

On the face, the ROG Phone 8 series comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that comes in a resolution of 1080 x 2448 under Gorilla Glass Victus 2. On the back, each device carries a main 50MP sensor and 32MP telephoto unit, supplemented by a 13MP ultrawide. The telephoto lens will be capable of 3x optical zoom.

One of the only perceptible main differences in each device is the ROG Phone 8 Pro’s “AniMe Vision” LED paneling, which features hundreds of customizable LED dots for a unique look, based on your preference. Asus’s press release is a bit confusing, but it doesn’t seem to reflect the differences we originally thought were the case with the series, such as a better camera on the Pro model.

The ROG Phone 8 will cost $1,100 for the 16GB+256GB model, while the Pro model at 24GB+1TB will cost $1,500. Both will be available in the first quarter of 2024.