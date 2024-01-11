Tip: You can scroll through the At a Glance widget

 Skip to main content

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 11 2024
When the At a Glance homescreen widget rolled out in October, we didn’t notice that you could scroll between the various alerts.

The pill-shaped At a Glance comes in at 5×1, though you can make it taller if you want more transparent spacing. The current temperature and condition icon appears at the right with a three-dot overflow button appearing next to it.

At a Glance’s main rectangular section at the left can be scrolled through with a standard scroll bar appearing at the edge. This is just a list view with no snapping between the different panes — Alerts (severe weather), Upcoming (Calendar events/reminders), Food and household orders, Commute, Time to leave, and Travel — for a somewhat odd, in-between look.

It matches how the At a Glance feature built into the Pixel Launcher lets you swipe left/right. That feature uses indicator dots to signal when there’s more than one piece of information available. In comparison, the homescreen widget doesn’t have anything, like a dot, to really indicate there’s something else to see.

The widget is still not available on the Pixel Fold in what seems to be an oversight. In other At a Glance news, the day/date is still missing from the top of the Pixel Watch/Wear OS complication. 

