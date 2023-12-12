 Skip to main content

Pixel Launcher may soon let you relocate At a Glance widget as well as remove it

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 12 2023 - 8:12 am PT
pixel launcher at a glance relocate

In Android 14 QPR2 it’s been revealed that Google is soon going to let users turn off the At a Glance widget on the Pixel Launcher, but in the latest beta, we’ve also found that you might also be able to relocate it.

The At a Glance widget has been an iconic part of the Pixel experience pretty much since the beginning, and Google has done a lot to expand its functionality over time. However, as Google has made big improvements to the overall look and feel of other Android widgets, there’s been increasing demand to have an option to turn off the widget which, to date, has not been possible without switching launchers.

In Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1, it was discovered that such an option is indeed (probably) incoming. A toggle, enabled by default, gives users to the option to choose whether or not the At a Glance widget is added to the homescreen. In its place, other widgets can be added to that part of the launcher.

Now, we’ve further uncovered in Android 14 QPR2 that Google is working on a new addition that allows the Pixel Launcher’s At a Glance widget to act not as a fixed part of the launcher, but as a traditional widget.

This includes relocating the widget, but not resizing it. Regardless of where you place the At a Glance widget, it will always span the width of the display.

Still, this offers users a lot more flexibility in their homescreens on Google Pixel devices.

So far, this still has to be manually enabled and is not live for users in the latest beta. As such, it’s not clear when Google would make this available, if it does at all.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

