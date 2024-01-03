At a Glance gets new unified Pixel settings page

 Skip to main content

Google Pixel devices now have unified At a Glance settings where everything appears on one new page. This first appeared for some users in mid-October, but is now widely rolling out.

After previously being split across two settings pages (Google app and Android System Intelligence), you’ll now find all the At a Glance on/off toggles in a single list. As always, Long-press the top of the Pixel Launcher > Customize > settings gear to access.

Old settings

It starts with a new “Use At a Glance” toggle, which was previously located in Pixel Launcher settings, followed by shortcuts to various system and account settings: Sensitive content on lock screen, Personalize using app data, Personalize using Google account data, Use your Google Activity, Assistant Personal Results, Home and work address, Gmail smart features, and Location.

This is followed by the 19 At a Glance features: 

WeatherRidesharing
Air qualityTravel
AlertsFitness
Earthquake alertSafety check
UpcomingTimer & stopwatch
Work ProfileConnected devices
Food and household ordersCross Device Timer
Package deliveryDoorbell
CommuteFlashlight
Time to Leave

On a related note, Google in recent weeks removed Bedtime: “Your upcoming bedtime from the Clock app.” Additionally, At a Store: “Shopping lists and Google Pay rewards cards when you’re in supported stores” has not yet rolled out.

new At a Glance settings
