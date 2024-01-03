At a Glance gets new unified Pixel settings page

Google Pixel devices now have unified At a Glance settings where everything appears on one new page. This first appeared for some users in mid-October, but is now widely rolling out.
After previously being split across two settings pages (Google app and Android System Intelligence), you’ll now find all the At a Glance on/off toggles in a single list. As always, Long-press the top of the Pixel Launcher > Customize > settings gear to access.
Old settings
It starts with a new “Use At a Glance” toggle, which was previously located in Pixel Launcher settings, followed by shortcuts to various system and account settings: Sensitive content on lock screen, Personalize using app data, Personalize using Google account data, Use your Google Activity, Assistant Personal Results, Home and work address, Gmail smart features, and Location.
This is followed by the 19 At a Glance features:
|Weather
|Ridesharing
|Air quality
|Travel
|Alerts
|Fitness
|Earthquake alert
|Safety check
|Upcoming
|Timer & stopwatch
|Work Profile
|Connected devices
|Food and household orders
|Cross Device Timer
|Package delivery
|Doorbell
|Commute
|Flashlight
|Time to Leave
On a related note, Google in recent weeks removed Bedtime: “Your upcoming bedtime from the Clock app.” Additionally, At a Store: “Shopping lists and Google Pay rewards cards when you’re in supported stores” has not yet rolled out.
