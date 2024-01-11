Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $130, official Pixel 7a cases $23, more

A new all-time low makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro more affordable at $130 ahead of Galaxy Unpacked next week. The savings are joined by Google’s official Pixel 7a cases on sale from $23, as well as some better-than-Black Friday savings on Samsung’s 2023 Frame TVs. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro fall to $130

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $130 in either Graphite or White colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying at checkout. It would normally set you back $230, with today’s offer clocking in at a new all-time low to start off the year. Galaxy Unpacked may be around the corner, but being able to score what are Samsung’s current-generation flagship earbuds at $100 off and the best price ever is hard to beat. Our last mention by comparison was $160 on Black Friday. You can learn all about the experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the brand’s second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable and the latest debuts for the lineup. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair.

Google’s official Pixel 7a cases on sale from $23

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the official Google Pixel 7a Case. Across a few different styles, prices start at $23. This is down from the usual $30 price tag and marks a new all-time low. Wrapping your Pixel 7a in a slightly transparent polycarbonate, this official case can defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 30% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers, and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. We took a hands-on look at how everything stacks up in a recent review of the Pixel 7 Pro version, too.

Official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases start from $27

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flap Eco Leather on sale for only the second time. Right now, applying the on-page coupon will take an extra 10% off, dropping this new official cover to $58. It regularly sells for $90, with today’s offer saving $32. This is also a new all-time low at an extra $4 below our previous mention from back in November. This in-house case from Samsung covers your Z Flip 5 in a premium eco leather material that on top of just looking far more stylish, also protects your handset. There’s a soft lining on the inside, too, as well as a flap that helps safeguard the hinge.

Alongside the higher-end leather stylings above, we’re also tracking some deeper savings on other official Samsung cases. These outfit your Z Flip 5 in a few different designs, all of which add a bit of protection into the mix alongside some added utility. Each one is down to a new all-time low, undercutting our previous mentions from November by an extra few dollars, if not more.

Save on iOttie’s new Auto Sense 2 smartphone car mounts

Amazon is now offering the first chances to save on the new iOttie Auto Sense 2 car mounts. There are a trio of options available for the new auto-clamping mounts, with the accessory designed around holding a folding smartphone taking the spotlight at $55. This is down from its usual $65 price tag and marking a new all-time low as the only chance to save since its November debut.

iOttie just launched its new second-generation lineup of auto-clamping car mounts back in November. There’s three different options in the Auto Sense 2 collection, as we outlined above, and each of them comes with the same technology that allows the mounts to automatically grip your smartphone. Previously, the mounts would wait until it detected that it was charging a smartphone via the built-in Qi pad. But now that is being done away with a dedicated motion sensor that automatically opens and closes the cradle arms for more convenient mounting.

Each of the new releases can also charge your Android smartphone with up to 15W speeds thanks to a Made for Google certification, while iPhones will take advantage of the usual 7.5W speeds. As far as the form-factors go, there’s two that are made for your average smartphone – just for use with either your car’s dashboard or air vent. Then there’s the foldable one.

Auto Sense 2 Fold: $55 (Reg. $65)

Auto Sense 2 Dashboard: $50 (Reg. $60)

Auto Sense 2 Air Vent: $50 (Reg. $60)

Samsung’s 2023 Frame TVs undercut Black Friday pricing

Samsung revealed its new 2024 Frame TVs this week at CES, but there frankly isn’t anything all too new about the experience. Woot is thankfully following up that reveal with some deep discounts on last year’s models, which now start at $728 for the 43-inch version. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This 43-inch Samsung Frame TV normally sells for $998, and is beating our previous mention from Black Friday by an extra $70. It’s a new all-time low and the first discount since Thanksgiving Week. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 32-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]