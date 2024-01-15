Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ from $379, Garmin vívoactive 5 $250, more

Starting off the work week, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ now start from $379 all-time lows. These are the best prices we’ve seen, with the savings also applying to Garmin’s all-new vívoactive 5 Smartwatch as it hits $250. Plus, the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro fall to $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ now start from $379

Amazon is now offering the best prices we’ve seen across the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup, with the base Wi-Fi 128GB model kicking things off at $379. It’s down from the usual $450 price tag and on top of marking the best discount ever, clocks in at $71 off. It’s an extra $21 below our previous mention from back in the beginning of December and is the only time it has dropped under $400 before. Our hands-on report breaks down what to expect from the experience, too. Samsung just recently launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box for taking advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more.

Alongside the base model on sale above, there’s also a chance to save on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Amazon offers the higher-end tablet for $515, down from its usual $600 price tag. This is $84 off, all while marking a new all-time low. We last saw it for $550 back in December, with today’s offer taking an extra $34 off. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers everything you’ll find on the standard S9 FE above, just with a larger 12.4-inch display. There’s also added RAM to help you saturate the screen with all of the extra multitasking power. Samsung also includes an extra 8MP ultra-wide camera on the FE+ model above that is lacking on the base configuration.

Garmin’s all-new vívoactive 5 Smartwatch hits $250

Amazon is now offering the Garmin vívoactive 5 Smartwatch for $250. Normally selling for $300, this is now matching the second-best price to date at within $4 of the all-time low. It comes in four different styles for the very first time, and clocks in at $50 off as only the fourth discount to date. The vívoactive 5 is one of the newest additions to the Garmin fitness family and arrives with a suite of features that make it a more compelling workout companion for those who want something more dedicated than an Apple Watch.

Garmin’s new vívoactive 5 just launched back in October and arrives with a refreshed design from previous editions that’s far more streamlined. There’s still plenty of the company’s signature features, like a hybrid design that enables up to 11 days of battery life from its AMOLED display. There’s a new Body Battery energy monitor that takes sleep, naps, stress, and other health metrics into account, as well as personalized fitness coaching and workout tracking for over 30 kinds of exercise.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro fall to $130

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $130 in either Graphite or White colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying at checkout. It would normally set you back $230, with today’s offer clocking in at a new all-time low to start off the year. Galaxy Unpacked may be around the corner, but being able to score what are Samsung’s current-generation flagship earbuds at $100 off and the best price ever is hard to beat. Our last mention by comparison was $160 on Black Friday. You can learn all about the experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the brand’s second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable and the latest debuts for the lineup. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair.

