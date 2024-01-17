New Fitbit study you can join aims to create metabolic health detection algorithms

A new Fitbit study is looking at how wearables, including the Pixel Watch, can “help people better understand and improve their metabolic health to stay healthier.”

A healthy metabolism impacts how your body processes nutrients, generates energy and builds immunity. Whereas, an unhealthy metabolism can contribute to physical deterioration and eventually cause disease.

For example, the latter includes premature aging and cardiovascular system stress, while serving as a leading cause of hypertension, high cholesterol, Type 2 Diabetes, and other conditions.

Diet, exercise, sleep, and other lifestyle factors, which trackers and smartwatches you already wear on a daily basis already track, impact metabolism.

This WEAR-ME study is done in partnership with Quest Diagnostics. Fitbit wants to “find ways for people to better understand their metabolic health and implement lifestyle changes to build a healthier life.” Scroll to the bottom of the Google Health Studies app to learn more and join.

Related: Google launches Sleep Quality Study to improve Fitbit

More specifically, Google aims to see whether AI and ML algorithms can “detect early signs of metabolic deterioration” after looking at heart rate, HRV (heart rate variability), sleep cycles, and stress levels.

Besides sharing your biometric signals from a Fitbit tracker/smartwatch or Pixel Watch, this metabolic health study will also look at biomarker data in blood samples. Those that participate might be eligible for a “free blood draw facilitated by Quest that includes a comprehensive metabolic panel and measuring cholesterol, triglycerides and insulin levels.”

Collecting data from opted-in wearable devices and combining it with the results from these blood tests will help us develop algorithms that assess metabolic health and inform early interventions and adoption of lifestyle changes to prevent the onset of disease.

To sign-up for the WEAR-ME study, you have to be a:

Pixel Watch or Fitbit user

Have an Android phone with the Google Health Studies app installed

Between the ages of 21 and 80

Based in the United States (except Hawaii, Alaska, and Arizona)

Willing to “go to one of thousands of Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers for a blood draw”

Complete four questionnaires, share Fitbit data from three months prior to joining the study, and for the duration — “study participants will have a period of 70 days to complete the study”

The data collected will be handled in accordance with strict ethical standards. It will only be used for research and to develop better products. The data will never be sold or used for advertising purposes.