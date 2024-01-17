 Skip to main content

Google reportedly locks down Tensor testing in Taiwan ahead of switch to TSMC

Jan 17 2024
2 Comments
google tensor

While Google’s switch to Tensor chips in Pixels has brought a lot of good, Samsung’s manufacturing process has certainly held Pixel phones back when it comes to efficiency. It’s been previously reported that Google Tensor will move over to TSMC in the future, and new details show progress on that effort.

As reported by Taiwan’s Economic Daily, Google has apparently handed over its “self-developed” version of Tensor to KYEC. Based in Taiwan, KYEC provides testing services for new chips headed to manufacturing in Taiwan. According to the report, Google has been involved in purchasing hardware for chip testing at KYEC, with testing set to begin “in the middle” of this year and with volume gradually increasing with time.

Last year, it was reported that Google plans to work with Samsung again this year on Tensor G4, which supposedly won’t be changed very much from Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 series.

However, Samsung will apparently go by the wayside after that, with Google moving to TSMC for Tensor G5 in 2025. The switch would mark Google’s first fully custom chipset design, as the company has thus far been relying heavily on a foundation provided by Samsung’s Exynos chips. “Laguna’ is expected to use TSMC’s 3nm process which should result in much stronger power efficiency.

More on Google Pixel:

