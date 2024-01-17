Samsung Galaxy S24 follows Google Pixel 8’s lead with 7 years of Android updates [Video]

Long-term updates have been a struggle on Android phones for a while, but Google broke new ground last year with the Pixel 8 series getting an industry-leading 7 years of major updates – that beats even the iPhone. Now, Samsung is matching that with 7 years of updates on the Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra will all be eligible for 7 years of updates.

That includes security patches, which Samsung generally distributes monthly at first before slowing down over time, as well as major Android versions and feature updates. Speicifcally, Samsung says “7 generations of OS upgrades.” So, with all three devices launching with Android 14, they should be updated through Android 21 – whatever that ends up being called – under this new policy.

Prior to this, Samsung offered its flagship devices four years of major Android updates and five years of security patches. For quite a while, that was the best policy in Android, until Google beat it this past Fall.

It’s a major shakeup, as now both Google and Samsung are beating Apple when it comes to update timelines. Apple doesn’t have a specific promise in place, but tends to support iPhones for around 6 years, give or take depending on the model.

Samsung announced the expansion as a part of its sustainability goals. We’ve pulled a portion of that video which you can watch below.

More on Galaxy S24:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram