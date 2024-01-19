 Skip to main content

Gmail separates ‘Report spam & unsubscribe’ to avoid false signals

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 19 2024 - 2:38 pm PT
2 Comments

Google is streamlining how you unsubscribe to unwanted messages in Gmail, while it has separated the report spam and unsubscribe option.

On mobile (Android first and iOS soon), Gmail has elevated the “Unsubscribe” button to the conversation view after previously placing it in the three-dot overflow menu.

Gmail also made the button more prominent on the web and added it as a hover action in the inbox view alongside archive, delete, etc. 

Gmail Unsubscribe button
Gmail Unsubscribe button
Gmail Unsubscribe button
Gmail Unsubscribe button
Gmail Unsubscribe button
Gmail Unsubscribe button
Gmail unsubscribe report spam unsubscribe
Gmail unsubscribe report spam unsubscribe
Gmail unsubscribe report spam unsubscribe

Meanwhile, Google is removing the combined “Report spam & unsubscribe” button. Gmail is making “Report spam” and “Unsubscribe” two distinct options to avoid false signals that might impact messages you actually want.

…we know it is common for people to receive unwanted messages, despite initially signing up to receive them from brands or organizations. These messages often originate from legitimate senders, and marking them as spam can negatively impact the sender’s email reputation and can potentially affect the deliverability of future emails.

Gmail unsubscribe report spam unsubscribe
Gmail unsubscribe report spam unsubscribe
Gmail unsubscribe report spam unsubscribe

These changes have rolled out in recent weeks to the web and Android, with iOS availability coming soon.

Looking ahead, Google is requiring bulk senders — or those that send over 5,000 emails per day to Gmail addresses — to implement one-click unsubscribe by February 2024. Gmail will require the one-click unsubscribe link to be clearly visible in the message body and for these commercial senders to process that request within two days.

The company is also requiring these senders to authenticate emails with DKIM (and SPF) to make the “From” address harder to spoof/impersonate, while DMARC (used by official logos and blue checkmarks) also has to also be in place. 

Lastly, Google is implementing a “clear spam rate threshold that senders must stay under to ensure Gmail recipients aren’t bombarded with unwanted messages” of 0.3% as reported by Gmail’s Postmaster Tools.

More on Gmail:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Gmail

Gmail
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com