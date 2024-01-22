Motorola razr+ hits $450, Pixel 7 at $450, Google Wifi clearance lands at $110, more

Anyone in the market for a folding smartphone needs to see today’s all-time low discount on the Motorola razr+. Back to give the old school razr some modern flourishes, this recent release drops to $550 and comes joined by the Pixel 7 hitting $450 – for those who want a classic smartphone design instead. Plus, there’s a clearance offer on Google’s 3-node Wifi mesh system at $110. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.Motorola razr+

Save $450 on the recent folding Motorola razr+

Woot today is offering the best price ever on the new Motorola razr+ smartphone. This unlocked 256GB folding handset now sells for $550. It’s down from the usual $1,000 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low at $450 off. This is an extra $100 off the value of our previous mention, which saw a $700 sale price combined with a bonus $50 credit. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone last summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

Google Pixel 7 hits $450

Woot is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7 for $450. This is down from the 128GB smartphone’s original $599 price tag in order to mark the second-best offer to date. It’s within $10 of the all-time low from October of last fall, and is the first discount we’ve seen since on this capacity. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our review.

Google Pixel 7 may be the previous-generation version of the company’s flagship handset, but it still provides quite a bit of value thanks to today’s offer. It comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nits of preak brightness. Around back is a dual sensor camera array, which is powered by the smartphone’s Tensor G2 chip.

Amazon clears out Google’s 3-node Wifi mesh system at $110

Amazon now offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $110. This is $90 off the usual $200 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s an extra $15 under the previous best price – which was set over a year ago – and marks a rare clearance discount on a more than capable home network upgrade. It’s perfect for family members who don’t the latest and greatest in Wi-Fi, or just anyone who wants a simple and reliable mesh Wi-Fi system.

Google just quietly removed both its Google Wifi and Nest Wifi packages from the company’s online storefront earlier in the month, setting the stage for today’s discount. Whether we’ll see a new model land on store shelves in the next few months or not is still unknown, but anyone not looking to wait or wanting to score an even better discount on a still capable mesh system will be right at home with today’s sale.

Google’s entry-level mesh Wi-Fi system delivers 4,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, all with 1.2Gb/s speeds and support to integrate with the rest of your Assistant setup. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

