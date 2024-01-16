Google Wifi and Nest Wifi are no longer available from Google Store

Ahead of a potential new model, the Google Wifi and Nest Wifi routers have been delisted from the Google Store.

Alongside the Pixel 7 series in 2022, Google unveiled the Nest Wifi Pro, the latest generation of the company’s efforts to make mesh networks simpler and smarter. As the primary advantage over the previous generations – Google Wifi and Nest Wifi – the newer “Pro” model introduced Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for even faster speeds, as well as Matter support.

All the while, the earlier hardware stayed on the market as an affordable alternative for those not wanting to spend $199+ on their home network. That changes today, as the company has now removed both the Google Wifi and Nest Wifi hardware from the Google Store.

One possible explanation for the removal is that Google intends to bring another Nest Wifi model to the market in the coming months. Last year, 9to5Google uncovered evidence of a new router in development under the codename “Brezza.” It’s possible that Brezza is simply a revised version of the Nest Wifi hardware. This would follow the pattern of the 2016 Google Wifi and its 2020 rerelease.

For the time being, both Google Wifi and Nest Wifi are still available at other retailers, but the stock will continue to deplete over the coming weeks. The Google Store also notes that the Nest Wifi router is also “available via ADT.”