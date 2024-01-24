OnePlus 12 pre-orders live at $100 off, TicWatch Pro 5 hits $227, official Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases, more

Pre-order deals are now live on the just-announced OnePlus 12 at $100 off. The savings also carry over to a new all-time low on the TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch at $227, as well as Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases starting from $53. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 12 pre-order deals go live

The new OnePlus 12 is here. It’s being officially shown off ahead of launching early next month, and now the pre-order deals are following suit. The big promotion this time around is taking a play out of Samsung’s book, giving shoppers a free storage upgrade. That lets you bring home the OnePlus 12 512GB for $800 direct from OnePlus. There’s some added trade-in value from the retailer that guarantees you at least $100 back when handing in your existing device, too. Over at Amazon, the storage upgrade is matched at $100 off, too. We have the full scoop on specs over at

The new OnePlus 12 comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to drive all the pixels on the 6.82-inch QHD+ display. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness, with a larger battery behind the scenes clocking in at 5,400mAh. OnePlus shakes things up with up to 80W of charging here in the US with a USB-C cable, as well as the return of 15W wireless charging. This discounted model comes with 512GB of storage as well as 16GB of RAM.

Bring TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch to your wrist for $227

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront now offers its latest TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $227.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $350 price tag and marking a new all-time low in the process. Today’s $123 in savings are now only the best discount ever, but also an extra $18 below our previous mention from the holiday shopping season last year – which had been the previous low. We also just recently took a hands-on look at what to expect from the latest from Mobvoi, walking away positively in our review.

The new TicWatch Pro 5 makes a name for itself not only as one of the latest Wear OS smartwatches to hit the scene, but also with pretty notable battery life of two full days per charge. From there, you’re also looking at a rotating crown added in to flank the 48mm OLED display. Everything runs off of the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, with all of the expected health monitoring tech making the cut alongside highlights of heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and more.

Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases on sale from $53

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Eco Leather Case for $53. This is down from the usual $80 going rate in order to mark a new all-time low. It’s one of the first discounts so far, and clocks in at $2 below the previous discount from last holiday season. This official case from Samsung protects your Z Fold 5 with an Eco Leather material that is made from plant-based materials. There’s still a more premium look and feel that you’d expect from traditional leather, just with a far more sustainable approach. It protects both sides of your foldable, as well as the camera array around back.

Also on sale today, Amazon is keeping the deals flowing over to another one of the official Samsung Z Fold 5 cases. The company’s in-house Slim S Pen cover now drops down to $72 in several styles. It would normally set you back $100, and is now clocking in as one of the best discounts yet. We previously noted just how far these cases went to fix the S Pen storage on the new Z Fold 5, and today’s price cut only makes it more of a must-have.

