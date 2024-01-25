The Stadia Controller has been reborn as a Nintendo Switch controller

The whole point of Google Stadia was to play games without requiring expensive hardware, but there was one piece of hardware created for the cloud service. The Stadia Controller hasn’t been on sale for well over a year now, but the design has been reborn as a third-party Nintendo Switch controller.

Over on Amazon, it’s been spotted (via Reddit) that a company has started selling a Nintendo Switch controller that looks nearly identical to the Google Stadia controller. The shape of the controller is the shame, as are the rear triggers and shoulder buttons. The five control buttons and the ABXY buttons are also basically the same.

Even some of the colors are similar, particularly the green model which is really close to Google’s “Wasabi” color.

Not everything is identical, of course. To align with its use on a Switch, the ABXY buttons are laid out in Nintendo’s typical fashion with the “A” button off to the right side, and the joy sticks have also been changed. Their design is similar, but the left-side joystick swaps places with the D-Pad, again to better match Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. There are some other tweaks too, like some screws on the back that would probably help with repairability, as well as a button next to the USB-C port.

Why does this controller look so similar to the Stadia Controller?

We’ll probably never know. It’s entirely possible that this “PXN” company bought and is reusing the molds that were being used to make the Stadia Controller. But, regardless of the “how,” the final product seems to be pretty decent. There are multiple listings for this controller (we’re not sure what the difference is), but reviews are pretty positive. And with pricing under $25, it’s not a bad deal for a wireless Switch controller.

There was a lot Google didn’t get right with Stadia, but the Controller is one we were always fond of. The design was unique and very comfortable in hand, which is why it was good news that Google unlocked support for Bluetooth when Stadia was pulled offline. And it’s great to see that design now living on.

More on Stadia:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram