Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ new lows from $829, Hisense Google TVs, more

New all-time lows are going live on Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ today, starting from $829. The savings continue over to the more affordable Lenovo Tab P12 tablet at $280 for those who aren’t looking for a flagship Android experience, plus the Super Bowl-ready Hisense 144Hz U8 mini-LED Google Smart TVs from $698. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ fall to new all-time lows

B&H is now offering the best price ever on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+. Right now, an elevated 512GB capacity model is down to $899. It’s down from the usual $1,119 price tag, saving you $220 in the process. We last saw it on sale at the start of the year for $100 more than today’s discount, which like we said, is now at a new all-time low. The 256GB model is also on sale, dropping down to $829 from its usual $999 price tag. This beats our previous mention by an extra $70, while marking yet another new all-time low.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Hisense’s 144Hz AirPlay 2 U8 mini-LED Google Smart TVs from $698

Alongside the rest of the big-time smart TV deals we are tracking ahead of the Super Bowl, Amazon has now brought back some notable price drops on the 2023 model Hisense U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TVs. Joining the larger sizes down below, you’ll find the 55-inch variant on sale for $698. This one launched at $1,100 last summer and more recently has been sitting in the $800 range. Today’s deal is on par with the Black Friday price and matches the Amazon all-time low. The Hisense displays can deliver some serious bang for your buck compared to the pricey Samsung and LG models, with notable specs and modern amenities around every corner. Head below for more details on the U8 series and deals on the U6 and U7 variants as well.

Lenovo’s latest Tab P12 runs Android 13 right out of the box

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the newer 2023 Lenovo Tab P12 Android Tablet. It normally sells for $350, and is now dropping down to $280. This $70 discount is one of the first we’ve seen, and is now also the best at $20 under the previous price cut from back at the end of last year. We previously took a hands-on look at the 2022 version back when it launched, which offers a similar experience as the new and improved version.

Lenovo’s Tab P12 comes centered around a 12.7-inch 3K display and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. That lets the tablet run Android 13 right out of the box, with 128GB of storage being backed by 8GB of memory for loading up that display with multiple windows and apps. It has an included Precision Pen 3 stylus for signing documents or getting a bit creative with your favorite digital art app, or just taking notes.

