Xbox Remote Play adding support for touch controls on Android and iOS

Microsoft is adding support for touch controls in the Xbox app while using Remote Play from your console.

Available in the latest Xbox beta update on Android and iOS, Microsoft is adding support for virtual touch controls when using Remote Play from a console. The addition allows players to stream games from their console without needing a controller for their smartphone, giving a lot of flexibility for where games can be played.

Microsoft briefly explains in the app’s version notes:

No controller? No problem! Touch controls can now be used while playing your console remotely.

The addition is live on the latest Xbox beta on Android, version 2401.3.3. The Verge notes that it’s also live on iOS (screenshot below), but no version number was mentioned. The beta version of the Xbox app on Android is distributed through the Play Store as a separate download, and through TestFlight on iOS (though the beta program is currently full on iOS).

Microsoft has also previously used touch controls for Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming, as did Google Stadia (RIP), and GeForce Now also has the same option. In 2021, Microsoft said that around 20% of cloud gaming players were using touch controls exclusively.



Image Credit: The Verge

