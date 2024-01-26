 Skip to main content

Xbox Remote Play adding support for touch controls on Android and iOS

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 26 2024 - 8:51 am PT
0 Comments

Microsoft is adding support for touch controls in the Xbox app while using Remote Play from your console.

Available in the latest Xbox beta update on Android and iOS, Microsoft is adding support for virtual touch controls when using Remote Play from a console. The addition allows players to stream games from their console without needing a controller for their smartphone, giving a lot of flexibility for where games can be played.

Microsoft briefly explains in the app’s version notes:

No controller? No problem! Touch controls can now be used while playing your console remotely.

The addition is live on the latest Xbox beta on Android, version 2401.3.3. The Verge notes that it’s also live on iOS (screenshot below), but no version number was mentioned. The beta version of the Xbox app on Android is distributed through the Play Store as a separate download, and through TestFlight on iOS (though the beta program is currently full on iOS).

Microsoft has also previously used touch controls for Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming, as did Google Stadia (RIP), and GeForce Now also has the same option. In 2021, Microsoft said that around 20% of cloud gaming players were using touch controls exclusively.

  • Image Credit: The Verge

More on Gaming:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
xbox

xbox

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.