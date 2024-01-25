GeForce Now for Android update brings 1440p at 120fps

Nvidia is rolling out a new update to GeForce Now on Android which improves streaming quality at up to 1440p and up to 120fps.

As a part of its latest “GFN Thursday” update, Nvidia is rolling out support for higher streaming quality on Android devices. The GeForce Now app for Android now supports 1440p streaming at up to 120fps. This requires GeForce Now’s most expensive “Ultimate” tier subscription which also supports up to 4K streaming on Android TV OS and Windows/macOS.

The higher quality was first announced at CES earlier this month alongside a new “Day Pass.”

Nvidia explains:

GeForce NOW transforms nearly any device into a high-powered PC gaming rig, and members streaming on Android can now access that power from the palms of their hands. The GeForce NOW Android app, rolling out now to members, unlocks a new level of visual quality for Ultimate members gaming on mobile, with improved support for streaming up to 1440p resolution at 120 frames per second. Ultimate members can stream these and over 1,800 titles from the GeForce NOW library on select 120Hz Android phones and tablets at pixel-perfect quality. Plus, they can take gameplay even further with eight-hour sessions and tap GeForce RTX 4080-powered servers for faster access to their gaming libraries.

Alongside the new streaming quality on Android, Nvidia is also bringing several new games this week. The new titles include:

Stargate: Timekeepers (New release on Steam, Jan. 23)

Enshrouded (New release on Steam, Jan. 24)

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad (Steam)

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Road 96: Mile 0 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Steam)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice (Steam)

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Steam)

Tails Noir (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Wobbly Life (Steam)

Notably too, GeForce Now will be removing over a dozen games from publisher Spike Chunsoft at the request of the publisher. The games will no longer be playable after February 2.

