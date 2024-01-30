Google Pixel 8 has never sold for less at $540, Lenovo Chromebook Plus $369, more

The best price ever is here on Google Pixel 8 at $540. That $159 discount comes joined by Samsung’s 128GB PRO Plus microSD card at $11, as Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus hits $369 to round out the savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 8 has never sold for less

Woot is now offering the best price yet on the Google Pixel 8. Right now, you can score the unlocked 128GB smartphone for $540. It drops down from the usual $699 price tag in order to save you $159. It’s an extra $9 under our previous offer from the very beginning of the year, which had been the previous all-time low. Now for the first time, it’s selling for less to offer a little more competition to the new Samsung Galaxy S24 devices about to ship. We got our hands on the new release back at launch and wrote all about how this is the “small phone of our dreams” in our review.

The new Google Pixel 8 leans into tons of AI features with the new Tensor G3 chip to back it up. There’s newfound Magic Eraser technology for photo and video editing, as well as a 6.2-inch Actua display. It packs nearly all of the pro features of its larger counterpart into a smaller body, meaning you don’t have to decide between an unwieldy phone with all of the features and a more compact device that comprises – Pixel 8 does both! There’s a dual camera array around back that is backed by all-day battery life to round out this flagship smartphone.

Load up on microSD cards while Samsung’s 128GB PRO Plus is $11

Amazon is now offering the 128GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card for $11. This is the latest Pro Plus model that launched last spring at $18 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal brings the 128GB model back down to the Black Friday price from last year, which is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Samsung upgraded its PRO Plus lineup in 2023, with the model on sale today able to reach speeds up to 180MB/s alongside the usual range of compatibility with everything from camera and drone rigs to gaming consoles, handsets, and more. With today’s discount, it is now nearly half the price of the 200MB/s PRO Ultimate card from Samsung as well. Hit up our hands-on review for more details

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus hits $369

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $369. This is down from the usual $499 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s $130 off for the first time, beating previous mentions from last fall and the holiday shopping season by an extra $10. The IdeaPad Flex 5i is Lenovo’s latest entry into the world of Chrome OS. It packs a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display with an Intel I3 processor and 8GB of memory. The folding design lets you convert the laptop form-factor into more of a tablet, too.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

DJI’s Mini 3 Pro folding drone hits $600

Amazon now offers the DJI Mini 3 Pro folding quadcopter for $600. This is the first drop we’ve seen from the usual $759 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $159 off. We’ve only ever seen bundles on sale in the past, and now anyone who just wants to score the drone with its companion remote can score the best discount ever. You can also step up to the Mini 3 Pro with one of the DJI RC screen remotes at $730 over at Best Buy, down from $910 and matching the all-time low. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ.

This time around with the DJI Mini 3 Pro, the entire drone weighs in under 249 grams while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Alongside the drone, you’re also getting the DJI RC controller with a built-in display.

UGREEN’s new Nexode Pro USB-C GaN chargers start from $47

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Nexode Pro 65W USB-C Charger for $47. Normally fetching $56, you’re looking at the first chance to save on this new release at 15% off. It’s of course a new all-time low, and makes the most affordable of the new GaN chargers even more so. It features the same GaNInfinity chip as the rest of the collection, with 65W of power to refuel your M2 MacBook Air halfway in just 30 minutes. There’s three ports, with a main pair of USB-C slots being joined by USB-A. We detail what’s new with this lineup in our launch coverage.

