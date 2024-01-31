Arlo’s new price increase makes Google’s Nest Aware look like a steal

Google Nest competitor Arlo is issuing a major price increase for its single-camera cloud storage plan drastically, making it much more expensive to operate just a single camera.

Arlo produces cameras, security systems, and more for building out a more secure smart home. But, like many other options, the hardware needs a monthly subscription for cloud recordings to make the system truly useful. As such, the cost of those monthly subscriptions is a key point of the entire system.

Currently, Arlo offers two cloud storage plans for its cameras. There’s a single-camera plan and a more expensive plan that supports “unlimited cameras.” That cheaper plan, though, is getting a major price increase right now.

As some users mention on Reddit, Arlo is sending emails to subscribers of its single-camera plan informing them of a price increase. The plan, which previously cost $4.99/month, now runs $7.99/month. Arlo cites “increasing costs in developing innovative solutions” as the reason for the price hike.

It’s a huge increase, and makes operating a single camera cost just $5 cheaper than running as many as you want, as the “unlimited” subscription is still $12.99/month (which was $9.99/month last year).

The new price is already reflected on Arlo’s website.

The new price won’t kick in for existing subscribers until their next billing period. This isn’t the first big price hike either, as Arlo used to charge just $2.99/month for this same service. TechHive notes, though, that one of its authors with Arlo’s service was offered the option to lock in the current price for one more year by buying an annual plan.

Arlo’s cameras are also severely limited without one of these monthly plans. There’s no cloud storage whatsoever (at least on current models without a Base Station add-on), so you can only use the camera for a live feed and notifications.

Google, notably, also basically requires a subscription to get the most out of Nest cameras, but with more reasonable pricing. Nest Aware starts at $8/month and supports unlimited cameras for that price. An upgraded $15/month plan adds 24/7 video recording for up to 60 days (the lower plan only records based on motion and for only 30 days). Nest Aware also got a slight price hike last year, adding $2 and $3 respectively to each plan.

