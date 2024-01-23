 Skip to main content

ADT briefly leaks its new Nest-integrated security system again in video overview [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 23 2024 - 6:04 pm PT
As we approach the end of Nest Secure, ADT seems to be slowly ramping up towards a new system in its partnership with Google Nest which has now leaked for a second time.

ADT Self Setup launched in 2023 as a DIY option for customers that offered ADT’s professional monitoring alongside integration with Google’s Nest products. But, as we brought out in our review of the system, the integration was lacking a lot of the useful cross-device actions that made Google’s system, Nest Secure, so good.

But, there’s hope.

Leaked pages on ADT’s website that showed up last year revealed a new security system that had a revamped design, new sensors, and some of the features that did make Nest Secure good. Now, that system has leaked for a second time.

As spotted by The Verge, a video was briefly posted to ADT’s YouTube channel that showed off initial setup of the new system. The video has since been taken down, but there are a few details to glean from it.

The video shows off the “ADT Base” which integrates with the system and shows that it will still connect to the ADT+ app. That’s the same app currently used for the Self Setup system. ADT calls the Base “the heart of the ADT Smart Home Security system.” The video also shows some of ADT’s sensors and accessories including smoke detectors as well as door, window, and motion sensors.

Apparently, an ADT support representative said that the new system would be available in February, but previously customers had mentioned hearing of a December launch from ADT support as well, so it’s really hard to know what to believe at this point. All we do know is that the system is definitely on its way.

