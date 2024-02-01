Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees $470 refurb discount to $970, Hisense Google TVs, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a $470 discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra when you opt for a refurbished model at $970. A Super Bowl-ready price cut on Hisense’s 55-inch Google Assistant QLED 4K TV enters the fray at $260, while official Google Pixel Fold cases hit $38. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $470 on a refurb Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Best Buy is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB for $970 in its in-house Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition. You would normally pay $1,380 for this higher capacity model, with today’s offer saving you $410. This is well below the previous discount that had a new condition model at $1,140, and now you can save an extra $170 to lock-in the best price ever. The perfect alternative if you don’t need all of the new AI tech on the S24 series, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash – especially with today’s savings – in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s now previous-generation S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under-the-hood improvements. Centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so-popular S Pen stylus that can be stored away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

Hisense’s 55-inch Google Assistant QLED 4K TV is $260

The smart TV deals are continuing into February with Best Buy now offering the Hisense 55-inch Class A76K Series QLED 4K UHD Google model down at just $260. Regularly $450, this is $190 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and a notable chance to score a new 4K display without spending a fortune. This model is now undercutting the price on the entry-level Hisense 50-inch Fire TV deals we spotted last month, for comparison.

While it might not be the highest-end option out there, for folks looking for a solid modern display to upgrade the bedroom, guest room, or smaller spaces, this is a deal worth taking a look at. This is a 4K (2160p) panel with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, direct access to your streaming services, and built-in Google Assistant/Alexa voice command support. You’ll also find Chromecast streaming, four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, Wi-Fi access, and Bluetooth.

Grab an official Google Pixel Fold case while they’re down to $38

Amazon now offers the official Google Pixel Fold Case for $38. This is down from the usual $60 price tag and marking the second-best discount to date. It’s within $1 of the all-time low from back in October, and on top of being the best price cut since, is also 37% off. These official Google Pixel Fold cases are proof that foldable phone covers can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed. Covering both halves of your foldable in a grippy, two-piece form-factor, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re one of the few who have brought home Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible.

OnePlus 12 is $100 off

The new OnePlus 12 is here. It’s being officially shown off ahead of launching early next month, and now the pre-order deals are following suit. The big promotion this time around is taking a play out of Samsung’s book, giving shoppers a free storage upgrade. That lets you bring home the OnePlus 12 512GB for $799.99 shipped direct from OnePlus. There’s some added trade-in value from the retailer that guarantees you at least $100 back when handing in your existing device, too. Over at Amazon, the storage upgrade is matched at$100 off, too. We have the full scoop on specs over in our coverage.

The new OnePlus 12 comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to drive all the pixels on the 6.82-inch QHD+ display. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness, with a larger battery behind the scenes clocking in at 5,400mAh. OnePlus shakes things up with up to 80W of charging here in the US with a USB-C cable, as well as the return of 15W wireless charging. This discounted model comes with 512GB of storage on top of 16GB of RAM.

A $70 discount makes Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones a better budget pick

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 in all three colors. Today’s discount lands from the usual $348 price tag as the first chance to save since the holiday shopping season last year. It’s the third-best discount we’ve seen at $70 off, as well. While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]