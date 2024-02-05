Google partners with ‘Highlights Magazine,’ Password Manager adding family sharing

As part of Safer Internet Day, Google announced a trio of upcoming Family Link capabilities, including Password Manager sharing, and partnerships with the Sesame Workshop and Highlights Magazine.

Google Password Manager will let “accounts that are part of a family group” share usernames and passwords for a website/service: “Whether two members of a family are coordinating with daycare through a single account, or a child is letting a parent access their school assignments, sharing passwords securely has never been easier.” This capability is coming “soon.”

Another feature coming to Family Link will let parents pull up “parental controls” with that simple search. This will surface a dedicated card as the first result that lists supervised accounts with a link to individual settings.

Google is similarly making SafeSearch settings, like blurring or filtering, “directly accessible on the Search results page” for relevant queries.

On the partnership front, Google.org is providing $20 million to “support work that promotes digital wellbeing, mental health, and online safety for kids of all ages.” The first partners include:

“Over the next year, Sesame Workshop — the global nonprofit that helps kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder — will research and create new videos and digital resources, featuring the Muppets of Sesame Street, to support digital wellbeing and help children and families implement strategies for healthy, productive use of digital media and AI, and strengthen emotional well-being and relationships with family and community.”

"Today, we're excited to be releasing a special edition of Highlights Magazine based upon Google's Be Internet Awesome curriculum. Through the fun, engaging and educational puzzles, crafts, short stories that have made Highlights a staple, we've collaborated to bring Be Internet Awesome's mission to help kids be safe, smart and confident online explorers to life."

Besides a digital version, this special edition will reach “more than one million regular subscribers” and an “additional 250,000 copies to local Highlight’s partners — schools and organizations like Save the Children and Reading is Fundamental — which serve lower income communities.”