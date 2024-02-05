Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at $799, Wyze Assistant smart cameras, Sonos sale, more

Move over Galaxy S24, Google is starting off the week by dropping its latest Pixel 8 flagship smartphone to $799. Those $200 in savings come joined by Wyze Smart Cam v3 Pro and its onboard AI-powered alerts at $45. Not to mention, Sonos Arc landing at an all-time low of $719 ahead of the Super Bowl. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 8 Pro starts from $799

The dust has settled on the new Galaxy S24 lineup, and now a discount on the Google Pixel 8 Pro is arriving right on schedule. If you’re not sold by Samsung’s latest, Google’s newest smartphone is dropping to $799 as its first discount since Galaxy Unpacked last month. This unlocked 128GB smartphone usually sells for $999 and is now seeing a $200 price cut down to match the all-time low. This is the same holiday pricing we saw through Black Friday, too. The $200 in savings also extends over to two higher storage capacities, as well. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review, and further detail the experience below the fold.

Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro just launched back in October and is now finally seeing a chance to save without having to trade-in a device. It comes powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which enables all of the company’s AI tech this time around leveraged by the photo and video editor. There’s a refreshed 6.7-inch panel that’s seeing enough upgrades to get a new Super Actua display naming scheme, with four sensors packed into its rear camera module to round out the handset.

Wyze Smart Cam v3 Pro packs on-device AI alerts

Amazon is now offering the new Wyze Cam v3 Pro 2K Smart Camera for $45. This is one of the first discounts from its usual $60 price tag since launching last year, and in this case saves you 23%. Today’s offer is a new all-time low as the first discount in months and beats our previous mention from just before summer last year by an extra $6.

Arriving as one of the brand’s more capable smart home cameras, the Wyze Cam v3 Pro kicks off with a 2K sensor. All packed into a weather-resistant casing that can surveil your space both indoors and out, there’s also an integrated 80-lumen spotlight and siren to help with protecting your front porch or yard. And on top of working with Alexa and Assistant, there’s also onboard AI that keeps person detection and other smart features on the device, with no subscription needed.

Sonos Arc lands at all-time lows of $719

Sonos today is marking down a pair of our favorite home theater accessories. The savings kick off with the Sonos Arc at $719. You’ll find it of course at Sonos, but also a host of other retailers like Crutchfieldand Best Buy. This is dropping from the usual $899 price tag in order to match our previous mention at 20% off. We last saw it on sale during the Black Friday festivities, and now just in time for the Super Bowl, you can score that same discount.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup.

