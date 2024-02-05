 Skip to main content

Pixel Tips erroneously alerted owners that Circle to Search is available

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 5 2024 - 8:20 am PT
8 Comments

Circle to Search is only live on the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, but that didn’t stop the Pixel Tips app from notifying some users that it was available on their unsupported device.

The Pixel Tips notifications said “Discover Circle to Search” to “Search anything on your Pixel, without switching apps.”

It opened the Tips entry — “Circle it Search it” — with “Try it now” providing a brief demo experience: “Instantly search anything you see on your Pixel, without switching apps. Touch & hold the home button or the handle at the bottom of the screen, then circle or tap text or images to learn more and explore.”

Pixel 7 Pro

This page should only be available on the Pixel 8 series. Google looks to have forgotten to limit the listing to just those new devices. As of Monday morning, Google might have addressed this oversight already.

On the Pixel 8, it’s part of the “New Google AI features” collection with Magic Editor, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and more. However, unlike those features, Circle to Search should not have any hardware requirements and eventually be available for most Android devices. 

Google has yet to reveal when Circle to Search will come to other Pixel devices. The primary exclusivity period to the S24 — and how a lot of the advertising for the new phones advertise CTS — might suggest that’s still a few months away. Circle to Search is a perfect candidate for an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Google Lens

Google Lens

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com