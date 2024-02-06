Samsung makes floating app windows a bit easier to use in latest One UI update

Samsung’s One UI is incredibly feature-rich, and that includes the multitasking view which is full of big improvements on top of Android. One of those options is the ability to run apps in floating windows, and Samsung is making that a lot easier in its latest update.

Floating windows in One UI are pretty simple. Apps can be set to run in a window that’s resizable and can be placed anywhere on the display. Especially on foldables and tablets, this really comes in handy. However, when using a few of these windows at once, it can be a little difficult to swap between them.

As spotted by Android Police, that’s now changing in One UI 6.1.

With the software available out of the box on the Galaxy S24 series and set to come to other devices soon, One UI can re-open multiple floating app windows at the same time. In older versions of Samsung’s skin, minimized floating windows could only be re-opened one at a time. Now, a button appears which lets you re-open them all at once. The windows will open up in their original location. That might be a little messy depending on how many you have opened, but it’s a useful tweak for sure.

This appears to be a part of the One UI 6.1 update, so it won’t be available to other devices for a little while yet. Samsung has already confirmed an initial list of devices set to get the update, but anything with One UI 6.0 is likely eligible in the months to come.

