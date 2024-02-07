Google Pixel Fold 2 leaks with wild new rear camera, new hinge, taller display

Following leaked renders of the Pixel 9 series, it seems the Pixel Fold 2 is joining the “prominent camera bump” crew, based on newly leaked images of an early prototype of Google’s next foldable.

Earlier this week, some of the first details of Google’s second foldable phone began surfacing. Reportedly, the Pixel Fold 2 is set to skip a processor generation to use the (to-be-announced) Tensor G4 chip, which will be paired with as much as 16 GB of RAM, a first for Pixel phones.

In a new report from Android Authority, we have our first look at what will likely be this year’s Pixel Fold 2. The most eye-catching detail on display is the overhauled camera bump, which trades in the Pixel Fold’s bar for a rounded rectangle that protrudes from the top-left corner. The design is strongly reminiscent of the camera array seen in the first leaks of the Pixel 9 series.

The Pixel Fold 2’s array of camera sensors seems to be quite similar to what’s on the first-gen foldable, just rearranged. It’s also worth noting that the Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor – set to return with the Pixel 9 Pro – is still absent on Google’s second Fold.

Pixel Fold 2 prototype | Image: Android Authority Pixel Fold 2 prototype | Image: Android Authority Pixel Fold 2 prototype | Image: Android Authority Pixel 9 render | Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles Pixel 9 render | Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles Pixel 9 render | Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles

The original Pixel Fold had a small, super-wide form factor unique among foldables. For the sequel, Google seems to be moving in a radically different direction, with a new and much taller aspect ratio that looks very similar to the OnePlus Open. Android Authority‘s source describes it as being “closer to a square.”

Another immediately noticeable change is to the hinge, which now looks nearly identical to the one used by OnePlus, at least from what we can see in this image. Google’s form factor, though, is extremely rounded around the corners, while OnePlus and Samsung have both focused on more squared-off designs.

Considering this device is still said to be in the prototype phase, we can’t take every visible detail for granted. That said, Google’s use of matte materials for the Pixel Fold 2 hinge – as opposed to the polished metal of the first Fold – helps mask the hinge while the phone is unfolded.

Following the pattern of last year’s Pixel Fold launch, many expect the Pixel Fold 2 to launch in the summer, potentially being unveiled at Google I/O 2024. Meanwhile, the reported use of a Tensor G4 chip, combined with design details seen in the Pixel 9 series, seems to suggest that the Pixel Fold 2 may arrive as part of this fall’s Made by Google lineup.

What do you think of the potential new design for the Pixel Fold 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Ben Schoon contributed to this article.