OnePlus Pad gets Android 14 for everyone, but without Open Canvas

Android 14 has been available on some devices for a few months now, but the update is now widely available for the OnePlus Pad.

The OnePlus Pad launched in 2023 as a really, surprisingly great Android tablet with a great display and fast performance. And, over time, software improved as well. Now, another big update is heading out with Android 14.

The Android 14 update for the OnePlus Pad first started rolling out in December in India, Europe, and some other regions. In late January, OnePlus started an “incremental rollout” for Android 14 to the OnePlus Pad in North America, and that seems to be widely available to all users at this point.

On the OnePlus Pad, OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 brings a set of new features, as OnePlus lays out in a changelog:

Service Adds Aqua Dynamics, a way of interacting with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

Smart efficiency Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations. Adds support for app-specific refresh rates to improve user experience.

Aquamorphic Design Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.



The rollout in the US and the rest of North America also comes with the January 2024 security patch.

Something that’s notably missing, though, is Open Canvas. OnePlus debuted this wildly useful new multitasking system on the foldable OnePlus Open, and said that it would bring the feature to the Pad in time. But, in Android 14, it’s still not available – or at least, if it is, OnePlus is keeping it a secret.

Do you have a OnePlus Pad? Let us know in the comments if this update has reached your device.

