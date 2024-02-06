 Skip to main content

OnePlus says 7 years of Android updates ‘completely misses the point’ – does it?

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 6 2024 - 6:56 am PT
30 Comments
oneplus 12

Following the Google Pixel 8 series, Samsung matches the new industry-leading 7 years of Android updates on its Galaxy S24 series, but OnePlus says that “completely misses the point.”

Long-term support in Android has long been a problem, as many Android devices were abandoned after barely a year, or would get updates with massive delays. Samsung pushed the boundaries for a while with a longer update policy, and Google then set the new industry standard with a whopping 7 years of Android updates on the Pixel 8 series. That beat even the iPhone.

OnePlus, though, continues to offer 4 years of major Android updates and 5 years of bi-monthly security updates on its latest OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12. The timing of that latest launch, though, left some wondering why OnePlus didn’t follow the lead of Google and Samsung.

According to OnePlus, offering 7 years of Android updates “completely misses the point.”

In an interview with Tom’s Guide, OnePlus President Kinder Liu explains that just adding years of software updates isn’t enough, as the “fluency of your phone’s user experience” has to match that timeline. Essentially, the experience has to be good enough in 7 years that those updates actually matter.

To illustrate, Liu compares using a smartphone to a sandwich.

Simply offering longer software update policies completely misses the point. It’s not just software update policies that are important to the user, it’s the fluency of your phone’s user experience too.

Imagine your phone is a sandwich. Some manufacturers are now saying that the filling in their sandwich — their phone’s software — will still be good to eat in seven years’ time. But what they’re not telling you is that the bread in the sandwich — the user experience — might be moldy after four years. Suddenly a seven-year software update policy doesn’t matter, because the rest of your experience with the phone is terrible.

9to5Google’s Take

The point Liu is making here is quite clear. Years of software updates won’t matter if you can’t guarantee that the experience of using the device measures up. And, admittedly, that’s a genuine concern for the promises Google and Samsung are making, especially in the Pixel’s case.

Top comment by Austin

Liked by 17 people

If they think their hardware will "become moldy like a sandwich" then maybe they need to up their quality. People still use iPhone 7s.

We are past the plateau of mobile hardware becoming too slow to handle modern software. They're just afraid of their bottom line being affected.

View all comments

However, by saying this, OnePlus is also inadvertently saying that it can’t guarantee the experience for that long, or at least it won’t try to. It’s totally valid, at least in my book, for OnePlus to not support its phones for quite as long. Software updates aren’t free, and OnePlus phones are sold for less than their Google and especially Samsung counterparts. The OnePlus 12, as we said in our review last week, is the best value in a flagship phone today, even without those extra years of support.

But, like all of the excuses for not using wireless charging, this just feels like an unnecessary explanation for the situation. Long-term software updates absolutely do matter, because they keep these devices safely usable for longer (potentially boosting resale value down the road too). That’s a good goal, and it’s a shame to see OnePlus saying it “completely misses the point” when the brand isn’t even trying.

What do you think?

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.