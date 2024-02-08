What Google Assistant features Gemini can and cannot access

At launch, Gemini on Android can perform some key Google Assistant features — by essentially routing the command — but it’s far from a complete list.

Gemini will invoke Google Assistant to perform “some familiar quick voice action features” when warranted. According to Google, this includes:

Create or modify alarms and timers

Make phone calls, send messages, and read incoming messages

Control your device, like turn on your flashlight or bluetooth, or open an app

Control your lights, home security, and other smart home devices

Broadcast messages on connected devices in your home

Read a web page out loud (Pixel 8 or later)

Get help with your Pixel by saying “Help me with my Pixel” (Pixel 8 or later)

In our testing with Gemini Advanced, we haven’t been able to get the new “read aloud” working on the Pixel 8. (We recommend Android’s Reading mode as a better alternative.)

Meanwhile, these “features and services you used in Google Assistant aren’t supported”:

Media service providers : Podcasts, news and radio stations, and third-party music providers aren’t currently supported in Gemini.

: Podcasts, news and radio stations, and third-party music providers aren’t currently supported in Gemini. Routines : Starting a Routine in Gemini isn’t supported. On Android phones, shortcuts to start a Routine and Routines attached to alarms in the Clock app no longer work. You can still start a Routine with Google Assistant on Home devices, like your speakers and Smart Displays.

: Starting a Routine in Gemini isn’t supported. On Android phones, shortcuts to start a Routine and Routines attached to alarms in the Clock app no longer work. Reminders : Switch back to Google Assistant to set reminders and tasks.

: Switch back to Google Assistant to set reminders and tasks. Interpreter mode: Switch back to Google Assistant to use Interpreter mode.

Besides Google Assistant being called upon to fulfill certain actions, it will continue to power/brand the following Android and app features:

When you get info and updates from At a Glance.

When you use the mic in the Google Maps app search bar, and when you activate Google Assistant while navigating, such as by tapping the on-screen mic or saying “Hey Google”, and when you are using Google Assistant driving mode.

When you access Google Assistant from Android Auto by connecting your phone to your car display.

When you use the mic in the Waze app search bar, and when you activate Google Assistant with the Waze app in the foreground.

On Gboard, when you use Assistant voice typing.

When you get Android notifications from Google Assistant devices.

More broadly, Google told us this week that it’s working to improve Assistant on other form factors.

In terms of form factors, Google is focusing on phones at launch. Google Assistant is still active on “Smart Displays, smart speakers, TVs, cars, smart watches, headphones, and earbuds with Google Assistant built in, and Pixel Tablets.”

Gemini does not work on the Pixel Tablet, though the app can be downloaded. However, this might have more to do with the Charging Speaker Dock and Home-related integrations. If you’re curious, this is what Gemini looks like on the Pixel Fold’s inner display: