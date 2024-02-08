Upcoming One UI update brings ‘Vividness’ slider to Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 is set to gain a vividness slider in an upcoming update to One UI. The setting might address some concerns that the Galaxy S24 is not as vibrant as in years past.

Modern smartphones carry some seriously impressive display panels. What used to be much more black and white is now pixel-peeping, with most smartphone displays coming in at 1080p, at the bare minimum.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently one of the reigning kings when it comes to smartphone displays. At 1440 x 3120, subtle details in videos and images are easily seen. Of course, most content that we consume doesn’t come in such high resolutions, yet. However, this still translates to the overall experience, with apps and the phone’s OS looking as good as genuinely possible.

According to Ice Universe on Twitter/X, Samsung plans on releasing a software update that caters to those who want a more colorful display on the Galaxy S24. The new One UI update will add a “vividness” slider to the display settings. Moving that slider up will bring the vibrancy or saturation up. According to the source post, moving the slider up by one notch with get you a screen with “color similar to the S23 Ultra.” Two notches will get you a color recreation similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Exclusive: The next version of Galaxy S24 series will solve the problem that the vivid screen mode is not vivid. Add the "Vividness" option, and you can adjust the vividness of the third gear by yourself. The default is S24' s current vividness, So people who are satisfied with… pic.twitter.com/gtPtKxsBdl — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 8, 2024

Samsung may have been going for color accuracy over heavy saturation, which would seemingly be a welcome choice. However, this update will allow users to customize the screen beyond what the current settings allow.

The source doesn’t indicate when the One UI update for the Galaxy S24 will be released. The Galaxy S24 series was only shipped last month, running the latest version of One UI 6.1. We could see this next update within the next month or two, depending on where Samsung’s priorities lie.