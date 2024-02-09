 Skip to main content

YouTube Music testing Cast sheet redesign on Android

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 9 2024 - 9:00 pm PT
0 Comments

In addition to a revamped overflow menu, YouTube Music is testing a redesign of the Cast UI on Android that makes use of a bottom sheet.

Instead of the “Cast to a device” box, you get a sheet with rounded corners that first lists “Suggested” targets and then “Other devices.” It’s much more compact and looks like video player settings from the main YouTube app, while YTM for iOS already uses a similar approach.

When you’re Casting, you get a minimal “Playing on” sheet with just a volume slider instead of replicating the artwork (because you can now see most of the player), while play/pause has been removed. 

YouTube Music Cast redesign
YouTube Music Cast redesign
YouTube Music Cast redesign

L-R: iOS, Android (current), Android (upcoming) via u/notjhoan

It’s a nice modernization that follows how YouTube Music moved the Cast button to the permanent miniplayer last year. It’s part of Google’s push for a “Persistent Cast icon” so that “users will see the Cast icon whenever they need and can receive better help and guidance on why they don’t see a specific device.” This was detailed in January alongside the upcoming Tap to Cast feature for a docked Pixel Tablet and Google phones with UWB (Ultra-Wideband).

This Cast sheet redesign in YouTube Music for Android is still in testing and not widely rolled out yet. The overflow menu revamp is also not fully launched.

YouTube Music Cast redesign
YouTube Music Cast redesign
YouTube Music Cast redesign

Old vs. new

More on YouTube Music:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com