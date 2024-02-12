OnePlus 12R was advertised with faster UFS 4.0 storage, but it doesn’t have it

The OnePlus 12R is one of the best deals we’ve seen in a while on a “near-flagship” smartphone at $499, but one of its specs, the storage, turned out to be too good to be true.

Through its announcement and the start of pre-orders for the OnePlus 12R, the brand’s website listed the device with UFS 4.0 storage. That newer storage standard is faster than its predecessor, UFS 3.1, which can result in a snappier device. But that’s not the case after all.

In an apology posted to its forums, OnePlus confirms that all variants of the OnePlus 12R ship with UFS 3.1 storage. The OnPlus 12R is sold with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. It’s been common for smartphone manufacturers to use UFS 3.1 in 128GB variants, as UFS 4.0 doesn’t really exist at that lower storage level, while switching to the newer and faster standard in the 256GB model.

While OnePlus’ website does still claim that the 256GB version has UFS 4.0 (screenshot here), that’s simply not the case according to this new post.

OnePlus explains:

During the launch of the OnePlus 12R, we announced Trinity Engine, a new set of software algorithms that help keep your phone’s memory and storage running fast and smooth for years to come. Due to an error, we stated that the storage enhanced by Trinity Engine would be UFS 4.0 in some variants. I can now confirm that the storage in all variants of the OnePlus 12R is still enhanced by Trinity Engine but is actually UFS 3.1.

In all reality, this shouldn’t have much, if any, impact on the end-user experience, but it’s a notable change from the value proposition that this phone had when it was announced.

