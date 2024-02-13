The first Android 15 preview is coming this week

According to a public-facing comment, Google is set to launch its first preview of Android 15 later this week.

In a comment posted to the Android Open Source Project on Tuesday morning, a Google developer said that the first preview of Android 15 is “scheduled for” this Thursday, February 15, 2024. The developer calls it “Android V,” which refers to the release’s internal dessert codename, “Vanilla Ice Cream.”

Maybe makes sense to wait until Android V will be available? Its first Developer preview is scheduled for Feb 15

If the timing holds, the first Android 15 Developer Preview will arrive just over a week after the launch of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1. Somewhat notably, Android 15’s first preview is arriving later than last year’s preview, which was released on February 8, 2023. By comparison, though, Android 13’s second quarterly update was still being tested at the time.

It’s safe to assume that only Pixel devices will be eligible for the Android 15 Developer Preview, as was the case in years past. Those enrolled for beta updates will likely stay on Android 14 for the time being, as “Developer Preview” releases are typically less stable and not ready for public use.

This Android 15 Developer Preview should afford our first solid look at what to expect from the next annual release of Google’s mobile OS. That said, we have gotten quite a few hints over the last year in the form of features that our APK Insight team has found/enabled that Google has yet to launch. Chief among these is the “Private Space” feature that will allow you to hide and lock certain apps from appearing in your app list.

What do you want to see from the Android 15 Developer Preview? Do you plan to install it or wait for the beta? Let us know in the comments below.