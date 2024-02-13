Google Meet seems to be shutting down Samsung TV app after less than two years

In October 2022, Google Meet made its debut on Samsung TVs but, now, the app seems to be shutting down.

Google Meet for Samsung TVs works rather simply. With a webcam plugged into the TV, users can make and take video calls from their TV as they would from a tablet, phone, or computer. Google Meet offers the same functionality on Google TV and Android TV, too.

But, suddenly, Google appears to be shutting down its Samsung TV app.

SamMobile, citing a reader who apparently saw a notice on their TV, says the Google Meet app will shut down on March 9, 2024. That’s less than two years after the app first launched. The shutdown also affects Samsung Smart Monitors, which offer the same Tizen-based experience as TVs, and where a Google Meet app actually seems all the more useful.

The full notice wasn’t shared in SamMobile’s report, so it’s unclear if there’s any word on why the app is shutting down.

Notably, neither Google or Samsung have confirmed this shutdown through support pages, posts, or any other means. Google did recently shut down Assistant support on Samsung TVs as well.

If you have a Samsung TV and are seeing a shutdown notice in the Google Meet app, let us know in the comments below, or share an image of the notice at tips@9to5google.com

