Samsung TVs lost Google Assistant in 2023; now it’s being removed from existing TVs

Samsung integrated Google Assistant into its TVs back in 2020, but now, that whole project is dead.

Google Assistant isn’t exactly rare on TVs, with the voice assistant available on virtually all Android TV and Google TV products. It has also made its way to some other platforms, including Samsung’s Tizen. In 2019, Samsung announced that the 2020 model year for its TV sets, Google Assistant would be on board. That continued through the next few lineups, and was available alongside Amazon Alexa.

But, for Samsung’s 2023 lineup, Google Assistant suddenly disappeared. If you look back through Samsung’s 2023 TV sets, Google Assistant is nowhere to be found. We actually reached out to Samsung regarding this removal a few months, but the company never got back to us.

Now, Samsung is confirming that Google Assistant will no longer be available on its TVs, including existing models.

On a support page, Samsung says that Google Assistant will be removed for all sets with the functionality as of March 1, 2024.

Important: Due to a change in Google’s policy, Google Assistant will no longer be available on Samsung TVs beginning March 1st, 2024. Check out other options for voice assistants on Samsung TVs.

The notice was spotted by Samsung Community. Samsung cites a “change in Google’s policy” which prevents Assistant from continuing on, but it’s not clear exactly what the company is referring to.

Notably, LG also integrated Google Assistant on its webOS-based TVs back in 2018, and there’s no sign of that changing thus far. An LG support page still references Assistant and, last month, LG and Google announced a deeper partnership for LG TVs that includes Chromecast support.

All Samsung TVs that had Google Assistant will see the functionality removed in March. Affected models include:

All 2022 Smart TV models

All 2021 Smart TV models

2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs

2020 Crystal UHD TVs

2020 Lifestyle TVs (Frame, Serif, Terrace, and Sero)

Did you use Assistant on a Samsung TV?

