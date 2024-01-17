Google Meet redesigns effects UI with ability to combine backgrounds and filters

Google Meet is rolling out a trio of new personalization options including a UI redesign for accessing effects that’s split into three tabs.

Google Meet Backgrounds include high-resolution photography, immersive ones that feature movement (like falling snow), and even 360-degree options. In addition to blurring, you can also upload your own or generate a background using Duet AI.

Meanwhile, there are Filters that can turn you into an animal, or apply hats and other accessories. The third tab is called Appearance to adjust lighting, framing, and video quality.

Besides the three-tab redesign, Google now lets you have Meet backgrounds and filters active at the same time. A new “layer” icon in the bottom-right corner can “keep track of which effects you’re using and remove one or all effects at once.”

Meanwhile, Google is rolling out Studio lighting on the web to “simulate studio-quality lighting.” There’s an “Auto” option, while “Custom” lets you make granular changes to lighting position, brightness, and color

Minimum hardware requirements include a “processor that is equivalent or more performant than Intel Core i9-9880H (8C/16T), Intel Core i5-1235U (2P8E/12T), AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (6C/12T), and Apple M1 (4P4E/8T).”

Google is also launching Studio sound that uses AI to “recreate higher audio frequencies,” especially “poor audio quality from typical Bluetooth headsets and dial-in participants.” This is currently available on the web and for dial-in.

The two Studio features require a Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on.

