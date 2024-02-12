Interactive Google Meet ‘Companion Mode’ rolling out to Android and iOS

Originally introduced for the web and Nest Hub Max, Google is now bringing its second screen “Companion Mode” to the Meet app on Android and iOS.

Companion Mode is for users participating in a Meet call via an in-room audio/video conferencing system instead of their own computer. It lets you access “interactive features and controls” if you’re in a conference room or large meeting space/hall:

Use the room check-in feature on mobile as well, making it easier for other attendees to see your name alongside the conference room you’re joining from.

Share an emoji reaction without interrupting the speaker.

Raise your hand to indicate that you’d like to speak.

Turn on captions to view subtitles as everyone speaks during a meeting.

Exchange chat messages with other meeting participants.

View and zoom in on presented content to easily follow along with the presenter on your own device.

On mobile, Google positions Companion Mode as letting you “participate in meetings without opening a laptop.” From the pre-join screen, you’ll see a new “Use Companion mode” button.

This can be particularly useful in meeting spaces where room for a laptop is limited, or as an easy, discreet way to participate during large in-person meetings, such as all hands or town halls.

Google Meet Companion Mode is rolling out to Android and iOS over the coming weeks. It’s available for Workspace and personal Google Accounts.

Minimum Android version:

Meet – 229

Gmail – 2024.01.28

Minimum iOS version:

Meet – 225.0

Gmail – 6.0.231231

