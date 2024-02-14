Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 hits $200, Jabra Elite 10 earbuds $200, Galaxy Tab A9+, more

A discount down to $200 makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 more affordable than ever. It comes joined today by Jabra’s Elite 10 ANC earbuds with Dolby Atmos playback at $200, as well as Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A9+ which now starts at $190. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has never sold for less at $200

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm GPS for $200. This is an entirely new all-time low, as pricing drops from its usual $300 going rate. We last saw it down to $230 over the holidays, and now it beats that by an extra $30 in order to save you a total of $100 for the first time. You’ll also be able to save on the larger 44mm model at $259.99, which is down from the usual $330 price tag. This isn’t an all-time low like the smaller wearable, but it’s a chance to save. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review or keep reading for a closer look.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 series just launched late last fall and arrives as the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Each of the wearables on sale is powered by an Exynos W930 chip. That enables Wear OS 4, which looks even better on the refreshed displays that come surrounded by smaller bezels than before. You’ll find one of the more robust health suites on the market, too, with the ability to track daily activity, sleep, temperature, and much more thanks to an upgraded BioActive sensor array.

Enjoy Dolby Atmos playback on Jabra’s Elite 10 ANC earbuds

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $200. This is the first discount since we heard that Jabra had some software improvements on the way back at CES, and saves you $50 from the usual $250 going rate. These are some of our favorite earbuds around, and now you can enjoy their Dolby Atmos playback for the second-best price yet. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 doubles down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a unique form factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A9+ starts at $190

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ starting at $190 for the Wi-Fi 64GB capacity. This is $30 off the usual $220 price tag and marks the very first chance to save on this configuration. Previous discounts have been focused on the 128GB capacity, which is also getting in on the discounts today. This higher storage model now sells for $240 – saving you the same $30 from its usual $270 price tag. In either case, today’s savings are also matched at Best Buy. Dive into our announcement coverage.

We first got a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ back in October, only now just beginning to ship this month. The new release is certainly on the more affordable end of the spectrum as far as Android tablets go, and the specs aren’t all too far off. There’s a 10.9-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip at the center of the package. Two different configurations are available, with the 64GB SSD version coming with 4GB of RAM, and the 128GB capacity being complemented by 8GB of memory. Each one sports a 5,100mAh battery, too, and there’s expandable microSD card storage up to 1TB for good measure.

