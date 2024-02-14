Gemini app rolling out Japanese and Korean support, reducing refusals

As previewed at launch, the Gemini app on Android and iOS is now rolling out Japanese and Korean support.

For the US launch, Google instructed Android users to download the Gemini app from the Play Store. The app essentially adds an icon to your homescreen/launcher.

Google is currently rolling out the Gemini app internationally in English. (You can find the list of 167 countries and territories here.) This launch is happening via a card that will appear when you activate Google Assistant. You can see an older version of what that looks like, which we previously enabled, below:

This opt-in prompt is also how Gemini is rolling out support for Japanese and Korean on Android. (On iOS, Gemini will be available through the Google app.) According to Google’s Jack Krawczyk, this “will take a few days to complete.”

It’s odd that Google isn’t letting people just use the Play Store download method. This is somewhat convoluted, but will hopefully even out once everything is widely available.

Meanwhile, Google on Wednesday also said that it has “eased refusals on many images with people in them. Gemini will extract the text and reason upon it.”

This will especially help on images with screenshots which mobile users are really putting to the task!

The team will “continue to work through responsibly aligning on refusals with both images and text.”

