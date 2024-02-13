Gemini app rolling out to more countries, being promoted in Assistant

The Gemini launch continues this week with availability for more countries (in English) and iOS.

On the availability front, the Gemini app is “now fully rolled out in English in the U.S.” Google is even making use of Play Store release notes: “The app is now fully rolled out in English in the U.S. We updated voice commands to include auto submit. No need to hit the ‘send’ button anymore.”

Google’s Jack Krawczyk on Tuesday evening said the Gemini app “rollout [has] started in English in more countries and will continue over [the] next few days.”

One trick users have found is sideloading the Gemini app/APK, but we should now be seeing international availability via the Play Store. Google has yet to roll out Japanese or Korean support for the Gemini app, but that’s coming next.

Meanwhile, on Android, Google is starting to roll out an opt-in prompt above the Assistant panel. (You can see a previous design with the old branding below.) The team continues work on making more Assistant features available via Gemini.

On the iOS front, availability initially lagged behind Android but it should have now caught up. It’s part of the Google app for iPhone users (iOS 16+), which is rather interesting if you zoom out.

It makes sense why the popular Search app – which already integrates Discover and a mini-browser experience – is being leveraged to deliver Gemini to Apple users. However, Gemini is in no way related to the Search Generative Experience (SGE).

Android:

Starting to roll out via invoking Google Assistant – triggers an in situ opt in. Working on making it more clear exactly which Assistant features are work in… — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) February 14, 2024

