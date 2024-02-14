 Skip to main content

Google wins hearts with 'Chemistry CuPd' Valentine's Day Doodle

Feb 14 2024
For Valentine’s Day 2024, Google has an interactive Doodle called “Chemistry CuPd” that is equal parts cute and educational. 

Optimized for mobile with a portrait layout, you take a dating app-esque quiz to find your element. The questions humorously have some scientific grounding:

  • How would you describe yourself? — There are three states of matter at standard temperature and pressure: gas, liquid, and solid.
  • Are you easy to get a hold of? — Some elements, like those found in stars, are abundant throughout the universe, while others are very rare and hard to find.
  • Do you lift weights? — Atomic mass is determined by adding up the masses of an atom’s protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • What’s your dream home? — The imaginary sphere of space an atom takes up is described by a value called the Van der Waals radius.
  • Are others drawn to you? —  Electronegativity is the tendency for an atom to attract shared electrons when forming a chemical bond.
You’re then assigned a matching element: Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Fluorine, Chlorine, Bromine, Iodine. You then “start bonding” with a left/right swipe UI with the ability to combine them and get fun personality descriptions.

To access this Valentine’s Day game after tomorrow, you can visit the Google Doodle page directly

Meanwhile, other Google marketing today highlights how you can technically draw a heart using Circle to Search, while Android chimes in on green bubbles and dating:

