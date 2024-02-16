Google inviting devs to I/O Connect ahead of main 2024 event

Last year, Google hosted additional “I/O Connect” events around the world after the main developer conference in Mountain View. I/O Connect “save the date” invites for 2024 are now starting to go out.

Developers were emailed about “Google I/O Connect, Berlin 2024” today. It will take place on June 27 with the chance of “additional programming” the day before/after.

This year, we’ll host Google 1/0 Connect in Berlin on 27 June 2024. Join us and developers from across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, to explore Googles latest products and solutions with live sessions, hands-on activities, and demos. There’ll be plenty of time to network, too. The UEFA Euro 2024 is taking place at the same time, so if you plan to attend we recommend you book a refundable hotel room as soon as possible. There may be additional programming on 26 and 28 June – more details will follow in the coming weeks.

“More details will follow in the coming weeks,” with this event meant for developers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Last year, Google hosted a similar event in Amsterdam on June 21. There was a Miami version on May 24, or two weeks after the main Google I/O 2023. There was also another event in Bengaluru on June 28.

I/O Connect last year was described as a “hands-on, in-person developer event series by Google, focused on applying the technology and announcements from Google I/O 2023 through demos, codelabs, office hours, and more.” These satellite events are much more convenient for International developers.

Googlers will be available throughout the day to meet with attendees on a variety of topics during office hours. Office hours are 20 min time slots and can be scheduled onsite via the office hours info desk.

It’s an invite-only event – Miami’s was hosted at a local convention center – that lasts all day with four stages for mobile, web, AI, and cloud talks/sessions.

Meanwhile, we don’t see Google deviating from the usual early-to-mid May timeframe for I/O 2024 and this Connect event in Berlin more or less matches last year’s schedule.

