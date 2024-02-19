 Skip to main content

Google Search testing more prominent filter indicator

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 19 2024 - 5:45 am PT
1 Comment

Besides working on generative AI, Google is testing a tweak to how Search indicates what filter you’re currently using. 

At the moment, Google uses a simple underline to indicate what Search filter — Images, News, Shopping, Videos, Perspectives, Maps, Books, Flights, and Finance, as well as All — you’re using on mobile. This active indicator is different from the Material 3 version that’s rounded on the ends. 

Google is testing a new design that makes use of a rounded rectangle with a dark gray/blue background. A lighter shade is used when the dark theme is enabled, while Dynamic Color on Android would have been a nice touch.

Old vs. new

Google Search filter indicator
Google Search filter indicator
Google Search filter indicator

It’s certainly more prominent than the current approach. Search and topic filters aren’t merged in this design, with the latter appearing below as pills. (On desktop, Google Search makes use of pills with both filter types combined.)

If rolled out to your account, it appears on the mobile web and apps (Android/iOS).

Google Search filter indicator
Google Search filter indicator
Google Search filter indicator
Google Search filter indicator
Google Search filter indicator
Google Search filter indicator

This change is not yet widely available, though it’s appearing in some Incognito sessions. I’m torn on whether this design will be reflected in Material 3 at a later date. The prominence of this approach is nicer than an underline, but Google Search keeps its own design language for the most part.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Search

Google Search

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com