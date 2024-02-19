Google Search testing more prominent filter indicator

Besides working on generative AI, Google is testing a tweak to how Search indicates what filter you’re currently using.

At the moment, Google uses a simple underline to indicate what Search filter — Images, News, Shopping, Videos, Perspectives, Maps, Books, Flights, and Finance, as well as All — you’re using on mobile. This active indicator is different from the Material 3 version that’s rounded on the ends.

Google is testing a new design that makes use of a rounded rectangle with a dark gray/blue background. A lighter shade is used when the dark theme is enabled, while Dynamic Color on Android would have been a nice touch.

Old vs. new

It’s certainly more prominent than the current approach. Search and topic filters aren’t merged in this design, with the latter appearing below as pills. (On desktop, Google Search makes use of pills with both filter types combined.)

If rolled out to your account, it appears on the mobile web and apps (Android/iOS).

This change is not yet widely available, though it’s appearing in some Incognito sessions. I’m torn on whether this design will be reflected in Material 3 at a later date. The prominence of this approach is nicer than an underline, but Google Search keeps its own design language for the most part.

