Huawei teases its next foldable flip phone, the Pocket 2, launching later this week

Huawei, still unable to use Google apps, keeps chugging along with more Android-based smartphones. This week, the company has confirmed plans to launch its next foldable, the Huawei Pocket 2.

Teased on Weibo, Huawei says the Pocket 2 will arrive on February 22 as a part of “Fashion Festival.” There’s no image of the product in the teaser, but we can see two circles which are reminiscent of the design of the first Pocket foldable.

The original Huawei P50 Pocket launched in February 2022 with a flip phone form factor, which stood out among other options like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series. It had a circular camera module with a circular display of the same size directly underneath. The hardware garnered high praise thanks to its flashy design and display crease. But, ultimately, the problem came down to software, as Huawei’s Android-based EMUI couldn’t use Google’s apps.

The same problem will still apply to the Huawei Pocket 2, which is likely to run the Android-based HarmonyOS that Huawei launched in 2021. HarmonyOS is currently preparing for its “Next” release, which ditches support for traditional Android apps entirely.

