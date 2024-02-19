Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hits $530, cloud gaming Chromebooks, Wear OS smartwatches, more

Foldables are finally affordable as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 clearance lands at $530 to go alongside all of today’s other best deals. A new all-time low also has Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE at $479, while you can monitor blood oxygen levels with TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch at $227. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 clearance lands at $530

Foldables are finally reaching the point where they’re not only smartphones you want to use every day but also where they’re affordable. If you don’t mind going with a previous-generation model, Woot has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $530. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer drops the 256GB model from the original $1,060 price tag to mark a new all-time low. We last saw the 128GB capacity on sale for $535 back in December, and now you can save an extra $5 while scoring double the storage. This is an unlocked smartphone, too.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over in our review.

Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE falls to $479

If all of the new gaming laptops revealed at CES 2024 this year are a bit too unwieldy for your needs, the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE is a great alternative. The Cloud Gaming machine sells for $479 right now at Best Buy, after falling from the usual $649 going rate. This $170 discount is now a new all-time low and also happens to beat our previous mention by an extra $20. Having taken a hands-on look at the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE right before the new year turned over, we walked away impressed by its gaming feature set – which we explore below the fold.

Everything with the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE comes powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chip and backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The screen is just as ready for gaming with a 16-inch 1440p 120Hz panel pushing some serious pixels in a build like the 516 GE. You’ll also find an HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet slot, dual USB-C ports, and a USB-A connection to complete the I/O. Just don’t forget about the backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E.

TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch monitors blood oxygen levels at $227

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront now offers its latest TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $227. Available in two designs, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings from the usual $350 price tag. It beats our previous mention from a month ago by an extra $0.50 and is only the second time we have ever seen it drop anywhere close to this low. And in case you’re wondering just how good this all-time low is, it’s $18 under the Black Friday pricing. We also just recently took a hands-on look at what to expect from the latest from Mobvoi, walking away positively in our review.

The new TicWatch Pro 5 makes a name for itself not only as one of the latest Wear OS smartwatches to hit the scene, but also with pretty notable battery life of two full days per charge. From there, you’re also looking at a rotating crown added in to flank the 48mm OLED display. Everything runs off of the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, with all of the expected health monitoring tech making the cut alongside highlights of heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and more.

