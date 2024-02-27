Microsoft Copilot can now replace Google Assistant or Bixby on your phone

A recent update to Microsoft Copilot’s beta build puts the AI assistant at the forefront of your Android phone and is now able to replace Google Assistant or Bixby as your preferred digital assistant.

Google’s Android doesn’t restrict users to only being able to use Google Assistant as the default digital aid. For a while, you could choose between Google’s choice and Bixby if you were on a Samsung device, and even Amazon or DuckDuckGo. Even now, Google is letting users replace the Assistant with the AI-driven Gemini, its newest iteration of what used to be Bard. The only one that has been missing is Microsoft Copilot.

Now, the newest digital assistant to grace Android phones is finally Microsoft Copilot, the AI app that uses ChatGPT to bring you web results and answer your questions. Copilot even has a phenomenal image generation tool powered by DALL-E’s latest work.

In a new beta build – 27.9.420225014 – first spotted by Mishaal Rahman, Copilot enters itself into the list of available digital assistants on your phone. Now, users can choose to utilize Microsoft Copilot when they hold the power button or, in some cases, swipe up from the bottom corner of the phone. Where Google Assistant or Bixby would appear before, the Copilot app is launched.

The shortcut in its current form could use a little work. Rather than appearing in a small overlayed box with a chat function handy, the shortcut opens the app – something that can easily be down with a tap elsewhere. Future iterations will likely incorporate a more seamless UX. This is a beta build, after all.

Bringing Copilot to the Android digital assistants list positions the AI app as a true Google Assistant competitor. In future builds, it’s easy to see the Copilot app becoming a rusted aid for a hefty portion of Android users.