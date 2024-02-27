Save on Google Nest WiFi Pro packages from $220, TP-Link Assistant gear, more

Some Wi-Fi 6E upgrades are headlining today’s best deals as Google’s Nest WiFi Pro mesh systems start from $220. You can also install TP-Link’s affordable Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera on your front porch for $40, while the Marshall Woburn III speaker serenades you with a design that looks as good as it sounds at $500. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $80 on Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh Wi-Fi 6E systems

Amazon is now offering the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Pro Mesh System for $220. It comes with $80 in savings attached alongside the status of being the best price we’ve seen since back in December. You would more regularly pay $300, as today’s offer lands at the third-best price to date and within $20 of the all-time low. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.



Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking tech. There’s 2,200-square feet of coverage for each of the routers with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. You’ll be able to choose between the two different bundles depending on how much coverage you need, too.

TP-Link’s affordable Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera is $40

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera with Chime down at $40 to deliver one of the most affordable options in the product category. This model debuted at $60 and now more regularly carries a $50 going rate. Now down an additional 20%, this is among the more affordable options from a reputable smart home brand. This model keeps an eye on your front porch and delivers 2K resolutions directly to your smartphone alongside night vision, 2-way audio, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home gear. Alongside IP64-rated weatherproofing, it also features a microSD card slot to store footage locally without the need for additional subscription charges.

Marshall Woburn III speaker looks as good as it sounds

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Woburn III Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $500. This is $80 off the usual $580 price tag and the second-best price we’ve seen. It’s an extra $50 under the previous discount from Black Friday, and comes within $1 of the all-time from back in September. Today’s offer is also one of the first overall chances to save. We explore what to expect in our hands-on review, as well.

As the most capable of the new III series lineup from Marshall, the most recent Woburn model comes wrapped in the expected vinyl exterior that gives it that old-school amp look. It comes powered by a 90W Class D amplifier for the woofer and a pair of 15W tweeters. Though to really step up the sound profile and round out the entire soundscape, you’ll also find a pair of 15W amplifiers dedicated to the mids for even more balanced sound. The Woburn III can pump out 100.5dB sound and on top of Bluetooth support, has a series of brass controls on the top.

