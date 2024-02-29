Chrome search updated with more images, on-device suggestions

Google Chrome is rolling out a handful of updates to search suggestions, including more images, wider availability, and “People also search for.”

In the past, Chrome “only displayed images for search suggestions in the address bar that matched a specific product you were looking for.” Google is now expanding this on the Android and iOS browser to “broader shopping categories and products.”

On mobile Chrome, Google touts “improved on-device capabilities” that will allow for search suggestions “even when you have a bad network connection.” These “more helpful suggestions” also apply to Incognito Mode.

The last change adds “People also search for” suggestions based on your previous queries. This section with a two-column UI will appear in the search bar on the desktop New Tab Page.

For example, if you recently searched for “Japchae,” you might see suggestions for other popular Korean dishes.

These three updates are rolling out starting today. Chrome 122 is the latest stable release, with the extra “Bookmarks” shortcut appearing in the three-dot overflow menu but “Listen to this page” text-to-speech is not yet live on Android.

