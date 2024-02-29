 Skip to main content

Google Cloud and Stack Overflow partner on Gemini for developers 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 29 2024 - 6:00 am PT
Google Cloud

Google Cloud and Stack Overflow announced a strategic partnership today that boosts the utility of Gemini for developers.

Gemini (previously Duet AI) for Google Cloud offers developers AI code assistance, including auto-complete, generating whole blocks/functions, troubleshooting, and more. It’s already trained on an “extensive collection of publicly available information and code from open-source and third-party platforms.”

Gemini will now provide “suggestions, code, and answers from Stack Overflow, utilizing the new OverflowAPI.” Developers will also be able to directly access Stack Overflow from the Google Cloud console for a more all-in-one experience. 

Meanwhile, Stack Overflow will be using Google Cloud for hosting, as well as building new “community engagement experiences and content curation processes” with Vertex AI. For example, users can expect an “accelerated content approval process and further optimized forum engagement experiences for Stack Overflow users.”

These new features and integrations will be coming in the first half of 2024. 

  • “This partnership brings our enterprise AI platform together with the most in-depth and popular developer knowledge platform available today,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. “Google Cloud and Stack Overflow will help developers more effectively use AI in the platforms they prefer, combining the vast knowledge from the Stack Overflow community and new AI capabilities, powered by Vertex AI and Google Cloud’s trusted, secure infrastructure.”
  • “In the AI era, Stack Overflow has maintained that the foundation of trusted and accurate data will be central to how technology solutions are built, with millions of the world’s developers coming to our platform as one of the few high quality sources of information with community attribution at its core,” said Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow. “This landmark, multi-dimensional AI-focused partnership, which includes Stack Overflow adopting the latest AI technology from Google Cloud, and Google Cloud integrating Stack Overflow knowledge into its AI tools, underscores our joint commitment to unleash developer creativity, unlock productivity without sacrificing accuracy, and deliver on socially responsible AI. By bringing together the strengths of our two companies, we can accelerate innovation across a variety of industries.” 
